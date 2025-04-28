3 killed in separate road accidents in Savar

Three people were killed in two separate road accidents in Savar, on the outskirts of the capital.

The deceased were identified as Anwarul Islam, 36, a helper of a Nabil Paribahan bus; Hridoy Chandra Das, 20, son of Dhiren Chandra from Netrakona district; and Archana Rani, 30, also a resident of the same district.

Officer-in-Charge of Savar Highway police station, Saugatul Alam, said a passenger bus of Nabil Paribahan lost control of its steering and crashed into a road divider at the Genda bus stand area along the Dhaka-Aricha Highway on Sunday morning, leaving its helper, Anwarul, dead on the spot.

In another accident, Hridoy and Archana were killed when a speeding private car hit them as they were crossing the road in the Bank Town area of Savar along the Dhaka-Aricha Highway on Sunday night.