3 killed in separate road accidents in Savar

OC of Savar Highway police station confirmed the information

Update : 28 Apr 2025, 02:04 PM

Three people were killed in two separate road accidents in Savar, on the outskirts of the capital.

The deceased were identified as Anwarul Islam, 36, a helper of a Nabil Paribahan bus; Hridoy Chandra Das, 20, son of Dhiren Chandra from Netrakona district; and Archana Rani, 30, also a resident of the same district.

Officer-in-Charge of Savar Highway police station, Saugatul Alam, said a passenger bus of Nabil Paribahan lost control of its steering and crashed into a road divider at the Genda bus stand area along the Dhaka-Aricha Highway on Sunday morning, leaving its helper, Anwarul, dead on the spot.

In another accident, Hridoy and Archana were killed when a speeding private car hit them as they were crossing the road in the Bank Town area of Savar along the Dhaka-Aricha Highway on Sunday night.

