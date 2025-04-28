Monday, April 28, 2025

Fishing cat released into reserve forest in Feni

The wild animal was earlier captured by locals on Sunday morning from a local house

Photo: UNB
Update : 28 Apr 2025, 11:08 AM

The Forest Department released a fishing cat caught after it strayed into the house of a local in Lemua union, into the reserved forest of Bilenia Beel in Feni's Parshuram upazila on Sunday.

The wild animal was earlier captured by locals on Sunday morning from the house of Jahangir Alam, located near Malsian Market in Lemua Union of Feni Sadar Upazila.

Administration officials from Lemua Union Parishad then alerted Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sultana Nasrin Kanta, who, in turn, coordinated with Feni Sadar Upazila Forest Officer Babul Chandra Bhowmik to safely rescue the fishing cat.

Under the direction of the UNO, the fishing cat was subsequently released into the reserved forest of Bilenia Beet in Parshuram Upazila to ensure its safety and conservation.

