Elected govt stronger than unelected one, says BNP's Tuku

BNP Publicity Secretary Sultan Salahuddin Tuku has said a political, elected government is far stronger than any unelected one.

In 2014, 2018, and 2024, people were unable to vote, Tuku said on Sunday afternoon, following a press conference at the Tangail Press Club.

He said that people want a credible national election, seek to establish their civil rights, and desire a government of their own choosing.

Therefore, he emphasized, a national election is the most urgent need in Bangladesh at this moment.

The people of this country, along with the demands of the BNP, also want this, he added.

Tuku further said that the BNP has presented a 31-point plan outlining how Bangladesh should move forward.

"We have presented our position. Most political leaders want a national election first. We are aligned with that. What decision the government will take afterwards, we cannot predict. Since we are focusing on the national election, we hope that the government will fulfil the expectations of the people of Bangladesh," he added.

He also mentioned that their 31-point plan includes issues related to education, youth employment, unemployment allowances, and healthcare.

Additionally, a family card will be issued, and every household will receive one, he noted.

Tuku asserted that the BNP has fulfilled the promises it made to the nation in the past.