Death toll rises to 6 in Rangamati road accident

The death toll from Saturday's road accident on the Rangamati–Chittagong highway rose to six after another injured passenger, Minu Marma, 35, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.

The collision occurred around 10:15am at Chairman Para in Betbunia under Kaukhali upazila, when a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a pickup truck collided head-on.

Kaukhali police station Officer-in-Charge Saifur Rahman Sohag said: “Three people died instantly, while two others died after being taken to the hospital.”

However, according to the latest reports, another injured person also died in the hospital while undergoing treatment.

He added that further updates would be provided after inspecting the scene.

Locals and police members from the Betbunia outpost rushed to the spot, rescuing the injured and sending them to nearby hospitals.

According to eyewitness accounts and police sources, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw (Chittagong Metro Tha-11-9173) heading towards Chittagong collided head-on with a pickup (Chittagong Metro Na-11-6492) coming from the opposite direction.

The impact crushed the auto-rickshaw, killing three passengers at the scene and critically injuring others.

The deceased have been identified as Torap, 50, of Chowdhury Para, Raozan in Chittagong; Nur Nahar Begum, 40, of West Monairtek, Kaukhali in Rangamati; Mahmudur Rahman Bacchu, 55, of Ichapur, Hathazari in Chittagong; Joynal Abedin of Raozan; Minu Marma, 35, and an unrecognized individual.

Police said the identity of one deceased indigenous victim had yet to be confirmed.

Authorities reported that three bodies were taken to the Betbunia police outpost, while one was kept at Raozan Upazila Health Complex and another at JK Memorial Hospital in Raozan. The critically injured passenger, who later succumbed to her injuries, was transferred to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

Speaking to reporters, Abdur Rahim, husband of Nur Nahar Begum, said: "My wife went to Betbunia market in the morning for shopping. While returning home after finishing her shopping, the CNG-run auto-rickshaw she was travelling in was hit by a pickup truck, killing her on the spot."

Additional Superintendent of Police Zahidul Islam of Rangamati Kaptai Circle said Kaukhali police, upazila administration officials, and law enforcement teams visited the accident site.

He confirmed the death of five individuals at the time of inspection and said the legal formalities following the crash were ongoing.