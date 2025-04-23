Locals halt construction work in Sreepur, demanding 10L in extortion

In Gazipur's Sreepur, several local individuals have been accused of obstructing the construction work of the under-construction Mak Hatchery Ltd (Unit-2) factory by using the name of the BNP.

On Wednesday afternoon, the factory’s security officer, Abdul Bari, filed a complaint at Sreepur police station, confirmed Sreepur police station Duty Officer Sub-Inspector (SI) Mahbub.

The complaint also alleges that they demanded Tk10 lakh in extortion, he added.

The accused include Jahangir, 40, Ibrak Ekanto, 26, Sumon, 38, Russel Akand, 38, and Alif Akand, 20, along with 50 to 60 unidentified associates, SI Mahbub said.

According to the details of the complaint and the victim Abdul Bari, construction work of Mak Hatchery Ltd (Unit-2) has been ongoing.

For quite some time, the accused and their associates have been appearing at the site, using the name of the BNP to obstruct the work and demanding Tk10 lakh in extortion, as per the complaint.

On Tuesday around noon, the accused entered the site armed with local weapons and reiterated their demand for Tk10 lakh. When they were refused, they threatened to kill him, the factory officials, and construction workers, it said.

At one point, they attempted to assault the officials, halted the construction, and drove the workers out, mentioned the complaint.

The complaint further states that on several previous occasions, the accused had also halted construction. During those incidents, they vandalized and looted construction materials, causing damages estimated at Tk5 lakh.

Before leaving, they threatened that construction would not be allowed to resume unless the demanded Tk10 lakh was paid. Due to their continued threats and interference, the construction work is currently at a standstill, the complaint added.

Accused Jahangir said: “I don’t know anything about the complaint. The understanding was that the work would be coordinated with everyone. But Chhatra Dal's Samiul Islam is doing the work alone. Local boys went and stopped the work. We later discussed it with the authorities and allowed the work to continue.”

Chhatra Dal's Samiul Islam said: “I have been legally supplying construction materials to the factory with a valid work order. The accused have been obstructing me from delivering materials for a long time.”

SI Mahbub said: “The factory’s security officer has filed a complaint regarding the obstruction of construction work at Mak Hatchery Ltd (Unit-2) and the demand for Tk10 lakh in extortion.”