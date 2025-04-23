Thursday, April 24, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
One dead after being hit by train in Bogra

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed

File image of Bogra map. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Apr 2025, 05:16 PM

An unidentified man, approximately 35 years old, died after being run over by a train in Kahaloo, Bogra.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning near Kahaloo Station in the Belgoria area of the upazila.

According to Sub-Inspector Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of the Bogra Railway Police Station, the identity of the deceased had not been confirmed as of the afternoon.

Following a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to Anjuman Mufidul Islam for burial.

Eyewitnesses and police sources reported that the intercity train "Lalmoni Express" on its way to Lalmonirhat from Dhaka, was approaching Kahaloo Station when the man was struck.

SI Shafiqul Islam said that the deceased was wearing jeans and a vest found nearby.

He further mentioned that it remains unclear whether the individual committed suicide or was the victim of an accident.

Due to the absence of identification, the body was handed over to Anjuman Mufidul Islam for burial at the South Bogra Bhaipagla Mazar Cemetery.

A case of unnatural death has been filed in connection with the incident.

Topics:

Train AccidentBograLalmonirhat
