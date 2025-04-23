Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

UGC committee's investigation underway at Kuet

Protesting students say they will continue their hunger strike until Kuet vice-chancellor resigns

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Apr 2025, 12:33 PM

A three-member committee from the University Grants Commission (UGC) has initiated an investigation into students' protests and demands at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet).

The committee began speaking with students at 10:30am on Wednesday.

Among the three members were Prf Tanzim Ahmed, joint secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Board, and Prof Saidur Rahman.

Earlier, at 9:45am, Education Adviser Dr Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar arrived on campus and engaged in discussions with students on hunger strike demanding the vice-chancellor's resignation.

He left the campus around 45 minutes later.

Following his departure, the investigation committee began its work.

The adviser said the committee will submit its report soon.

He also urged that the injured students be promptly taken to the medical centre for treatment.

Later, he spoke with faculty representatives.

Meanwhile, despite the adviser's reassurances, the students said they will continue their protest until the vice-chancellor is removed from his post.

Topics:

KUETUniversity Grants Commission (UGC)
Read More

Kuet students reject education adviser's request to end hunger strike

Students block Shahbag at night, demand Kuet VC's resignation

6 Kuet students fall ill as hunger strike enters 40th hour

BDSC along with DU, Buet students express solidarity with Kuet protesters

Kuet protesters steadfast despite education adviser's request to end hunger strike

VC: Majority of Kuet students not in favour of protests

Latest News

SpaceX technical launch in Bangladesh by May, VP tells Yunus

Australia mourns giant of cricket Keith Stackpole

4 indicted in Magura girl rape, murder case

Charred bodies recovered as Israeli strikes kill 17 in Gaza

Arrest warrant issued for Meher Afroz Shaon

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x