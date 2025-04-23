UGC committee's investigation underway at Kuet

A three-member committee from the University Grants Commission (UGC) has initiated an investigation into students' protests and demands at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet).

The committee began speaking with students at 10:30am on Wednesday.

Among the three members were Prf Tanzim Ahmed, joint secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Board, and Prof Saidur Rahman.

Earlier, at 9:45am, Education Adviser Dr Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar arrived on campus and engaged in discussions with students on hunger strike demanding the vice-chancellor's resignation.

He left the campus around 45 minutes later.

Following his departure, the investigation committee began its work.

The adviser said the committee will submit its report soon.

He also urged that the injured students be promptly taken to the medical centre for treatment.

Later, he spoke with faculty representatives.

Meanwhile, despite the adviser's reassurances, the students said they will continue their protest until the vice-chancellor is removed from his post.