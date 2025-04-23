Three youths crushed to death by train in Comilla

Three unidentified youths were crushed to death by a moving train in the Madhupur area of Burichang upazila, Comilla, early on Wednesday.

Sohel Molla, in-charge of the Comilla Railway police outpost, said that the Chittagong-bound train from Dhaka ran over the trio while they were on the tracks.

Upon receiving information from locals, the police rushed to the scene and recovered the mangled bodies from the rail line, Sohel added.

Efforts are underway by both the Burichang police station and railway authorities to confirm the identities of the deceased, he said.