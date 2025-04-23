Kuet students reject education adviser's request to end hunger strike

Education Adviser Dr Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar visited Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) on Wednesday to personally request protesting students to end their hunger strike, but the students remained steadfast in their demand for the resignation of the vice-chancellor.

They said they will continue their strike until the vice-chancellor resigns, adding that they would rather die if necessary.

The students urged the education adviser to make a swift decision, urging him not to let them die.

They warned that if attempts are made to suppress them with threats of punishment, every university across the country will turn into another Kuet.

The adviser arrived on campus at 9:45am and departed at 10:30am after speaking with the protesting students.

He was accompanied by the Khulna divisional commissioner, other local administration officials and Kuet Student Welfare Director Dr Md Abdullah Elias.

The protesting students informed the adviser that they initially sought dialogue, but were instead met with cases and suspensions.

Now is no scope for discussion, they said.

The students also reported that they were forced to spend nights on the streets after their dormitories were locked.

Although the halls have since been reopened, the students have still been denied access, they claimed.

The adviser assured the students that the government is aware of their demand.

He said a high-level delegation will be formed to investigate the matter and emphasized that it will be a credible committee, whose findings will not be subject to doubt.

As of 10:45am, the hunger strike by Kuet students had continued for 43 hours.

Seven students had already fallen ill, and by 11am, another student had collapsed.

The striking students reiterated that the Kuet vice-chancellor must be removed, or he must resign voluntarily.