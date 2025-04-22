Man jailed for life for raping 8-year-old in Faridpur

A Faridpur court on Tuesday sentenced a man to life in prison for raping an eight-year-old girl in 2022.

The convict, 32-year-old Amirul Mridha, was also fined Tk50,000. In case of non-payment, he will have to serve an additional three months in jail.

Judge Shamima Parveen of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal (District and Sessions Judge) delivered the verdict around noon.

Amirul, son of the late Anwar Mridha of Khorsuti village in Boalmari upazila, was present in court when the verdict was announced. He was later taken to jail under police custody.

On June 19, 2022, around 12pm, the girl returned home from school and went to her uncle’s shop to buy potato chips. Amirul was present there at the time and lured the child with money before taking her to a nearby bush behind a hostel in the colony, where the crime reportedly occurred.

The girl was later found injured and taken to the hospital by her mother.

Public Prosecutor Advocate Golam Rabbani Bhuiyan Ratan said the state was satisfied with the verdict.

“This verdict will serve as a strong example against such crimes,” he added.