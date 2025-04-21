JnU Chhatra Dal holds protest demanding justice for Parvez murder

In protest of the killing of Zahidul Islam Parvez, a Chhatra Dal leader from Primeasia University, the Jagannath University (JnU) unit of Chhatra Dal organized a protest march and human chain on Monday.

The program took place on at noon on the university campus, led by JnU Chhatra Dal Convener Mehedi Hasan Himel and Secretary Shamsul Arefin.

On behalf of the unit, they demanded the immediate arrest and trial of the perpetrators.

During the human chain, Shamsul said: “Despite the murder of a Chhatra Dal leader, there has been no media coverage. The media remains silent. Are we once again living under a fascist regime?”

Mehedi said: “Chhatra Dal leaders and activists have faced oppression and killings in the past, and it is still happening. What is our crime? We are working for a better Bangladesh. We are deeply saddened by the loss of a student leader and fellow student. This brutal murder is absolutely unacceptable. We demand the swift arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

“We also urge law enforcement agencies to ensure that no more students fall victim to such cruelty. Chhatra Dal does not want to lose any more talented and hardworking student leaders.”

At the conclusion of the program, the leaders reiterated their demand for a prompt and impartial investigation and warned of larger-scale protests in the future.

Leaders and activists from various levels of the JnU Chhatra Dal were present at the event.