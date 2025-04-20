Adviser: There is no minority persecution in Bangladesh

Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain has said minorities in Bangladesh do not face persecution, remarking that any isolated incidents that may occur are driven by political motives rather than religious ones.

He made the remarks while addressing the National Seerat Conference organized by the Parbatya Chittagong Ulama Parishad as the chief guest at Rangamati Government College on Sunday night, reports Bangla Tribune.

He claimed that compared to other countries, religious minorities in Bangladesh are in a much better position.

Regarding Hefazat-e-Islam’s demand to abolish the Women’s Affairs Reform Commission, the adviser said: “The chief adviser has already said that the proposed reforms will be presented to the public in the form of a report. If the people do not accept a proposal, it will not be implemented.”

He added: “Those deemed acceptable will move forward. If amendments are necessary, the government will make them. Any clause of the commission that goes against someone’s beliefs or intentions will be reviewed.

“We believe in a democratic culture. Political parties have shared their opinions, and we are progressing with a roadmap. The government will take into account the direction of public demand.”