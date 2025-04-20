Monday, April 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Adviser: There is no minority persecution in Bangladesh

He claimed that compared to other countries, religious minorities in Bangladesh are in a much better position

Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain addresses the National Seerat Conference at Rangamati Government College field, asserting that religious minorities in Bangladesh do not face persecution, on Sunday night, April 20, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 10:35 PM

Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain has said minorities in Bangladesh do not face persecution, remarking that any isolated incidents that may occur are driven by political motives rather than religious ones.

He made the remarks while addressing the National Seerat Conference organized by the Parbatya Chittagong Ulama Parishad as the chief guest at Rangamati Government College on Sunday night, reports Bangla Tribune.

He claimed that compared to other countries, religious minorities in Bangladesh are in a much better position.

Regarding Hefazat-e-Islam’s demand to abolish the Women’s Affairs Reform Commission, the adviser said: “The chief adviser has already said that the proposed reforms will be presented to the public in the form of a report. If the people do not accept a proposal, it will not be implemented.”

He added: “Those deemed acceptable will move forward. If amendments are necessary, the government will make them. Any clause of the commission that goes against someone’s beliefs or intentions will be reviewed.

“We believe in a democratic culture. Political parties have shared their opinions, and we are progressing with a roadmap. The government will take into account the direction of public demand.”

Topics:

RangamatiHefazat-e-IslamMinistry of Religious AffairsAFM Khalid Hossain
Read More

Adviser: Bangladesh role model of communal harmony

Hefazat to hold rally on May 3, demands Women’s Reform Commission abolition

Infant dies due to oxygen shortage at remote Rangamati hospital

Govt to launch Hajj centres, app for seamless pilgrim services

Biju celebration begins in hills

NCP, Hefazat-e-Islam reach consensus on Awami League trial

Latest News

Bangladesh urges EU to open visa centre in Dhaka

Murder case filed over death of Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Dinajpur

No reason to delay election beyond December, says BNP’s Nazrul

Rajuk chairman: 3,382 Dhaka buildings to be demolished

Brac launches technology-enabled healthcare project in Kurigram’s hard-to-reach chars

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x