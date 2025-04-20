Monday, April 21, 2025

Awami League stages flash procession in Khulna

A video of the event, showing over 100 participants, quickly went viral on social media platforms

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 02:14 PM

Activists of the Awami League (AL) staged a surprise procession in Khulna city on Sunday morning, the first such demonstration in the city since the party’s fall from power on August 5 last year.

The procession began around 7:30am at Zero Point, under the jurisdiction of Horintana police station in Khulna Metropolitan Police.

The procession was held under the banner of "Bangladesh Awami League, Khulna District Branch."

A video of the event, showing over 100 participants, quickly went viral on social media platforms.

The banner featured images of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Hasina.

During the procession, slogans such as “Sheikh Hasina, we’re not afraid, we haven’t left the streets,” “Sheikh Hasina’s government, needed again and again,” and “Sheikh Hasina will return like a hero” were chanted.

Senior leaders of the district unit declined to officially comment on the matter.

A leader of the Dumuria upazila Awami League, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “There were instructions from the top that no familiar faces should be present in the procession. That’s why lesser-known leaders and activists from the upazila and union levels were used to carry it out.”

Khairul Bashar, officer-in-charge of Harintana police station said: “They suddenly got out of a vehicle, held a flash procession under the Awami League banner, and fled. The roads were mostly empty in the morning. Police are trying to identify and arrest the participants.”

