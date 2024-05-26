Cyclone Remal: 500 shelters, 290 medical teams ready in Chittagong

In preparation for Cyclone Remal, 500 shelters and 290 medical teams have been kept prepared in Chittagong, said the District Disaster Management Committee.

The decision to keep those shelters and teams prepared was made at an emergency meeting of the committee held on Saturday night.

Furthermore, the Fire Service and Civil Defence has cancelled the leave of all officials and employees from nine stations, mobilizing 270 personnel for immediate response. A special control room has also been formed at Agrabad Fire Service Station in the port city.

Rakib Hasan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) of Chittagong district administration, informed that around 500 shelters were being prepared, 290 medical teams were formed, and all executive officers and local union chairpersons and members in the coastal areas of Chittagong were on high alert.

According to the Civil Surgeon’s Office, a medical team has been assigned to each union, five teams to each upazila health complex, and five teams are on standby at Chattogram General Hospital.

Dr Md Elias Chowdhury, district Civil Surgeon, said that 200 teams at the union level, 75 teams across 15 upazila health complexes, nine teams at urban dispensaries, one team for school health, and five teams at the general hospital were formed to face the impact of the cyclonic storm.

Moreover, all doctors, officers, and employees under the Civil Surgeon’s Office have been instructed to remain at their posts while an emergency control room has also been opened, he said.

Dinmoni Sharma, deputy director of Chittagong Fire Service and Civil Defence, informed that the fire service has started operations in various coastal areas.

Announcements are being made through loudspeakers urging residents to move to safe locations before the storm hits.

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm Saturday night, with the name Remal.

The cyclone is predicted to make landfall on Sunday, affecting the coasts of Bangladesh and India’s West Bengal.

The Meteorological Department reported that the depression has been moving north and northeast at 15 kilometers per hour over the past six hours.

Gaining strength over the sea before hitting the coast between Khepupara, Bangladesh, and Sagar Island, West Bengal, it will hit with speeds of 110 to 120 kilometers per hour, with wind gusts reaching up to 135 kilometers per hour.