Sunday, May 26, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Chuadanga records highest temperature at 41.7°C amid cyclone Remal formation

  • A mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over some regions
  • Remal likely to hit coastal areas by Sunday evening 
The file image shows a man drinking water to get relief from intense heat in Dhaka amid ongoing heatwave. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 25 May 2024, 11:16 PM

The country’s highest temperature was recorded at 41.7°C in Chuadanga on Saturday amidst Cyclone Remal forecast, which is projected to make landfall in the coastal regions by Sunday evening.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), a mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and it may continue.

The daytime temperature may remain nearly unchanged, and the nighttime temperature may fall by 1-2°C throughout the country. 

Due to the increase in moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.

The depression over Eastcentral Bay and adjoining Westcentral Bay moved northnortheastwards, intensified into a Deep Depression over the same area (near lat. 17.6°N and long. 89.7°E) and was centred at 9am on Saturday. 

It is likely to intensify and move northeastwards further.

Light to moderate rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty and squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barisal and Chittagong divisions and at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Southern part of the country. 

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. 

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibur Rahman on Saturday said that cyclonic storm “Remal” is projected to make landfall in the coastal districts Satkhira and Cox's Bazar by Sunday evening.

Topics:

HeatwaveChuadanga
Read More

Heatwave grips 8 divisions with no relief in sight

BMD: Low pressure area formed over Bay likely to intensify further

EU grants over 2C for heatwave relief in Bangladesh

48-hr heat alert issued for Dhaka west, 3 divisions

Heatwave bakes Bangladesh

Report: Heatwaves 45 times more likely in Bangladesh due to climate change

Latest News

Cyclone Remal: Chittagong Port Authority issues alert 3

Fire at entertainment venue kills at least 24 people in western India

Utshob becomes first Bangladeshi boxer to win WBC belt

KSRM introduces pension scheme for its personnel

Man Utd stun Man City for 13th FA Cup title

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x