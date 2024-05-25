Chuadanga records highest temperature at 41.7°C amid cyclone Remal formation

The country’s highest temperature was recorded at 41.7°C in Chuadanga on Saturday amidst Cyclone Remal forecast, which is projected to make landfall in the coastal regions by Sunday evening.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), a mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and it may continue.

The daytime temperature may remain nearly unchanged, and the nighttime temperature may fall by 1-2°C throughout the country.

Due to the increase in moisture incursion, the discomfort may persist.

The depression over Eastcentral Bay and adjoining Westcentral Bay moved northnortheastwards, intensified into a Deep Depression over the same area (near lat. 17.6°N and long. 89.7°E) and was centred at 9am on Saturday.

It is likely to intensify and move northeastwards further.

Light to moderate rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty and squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barisal and Chittagong divisions and at many places over Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Southern part of the country.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibur Rahman on Saturday said that cyclonic storm “Remal” is projected to make landfall in the coastal districts Satkhira and Cox's Bazar by Sunday evening.