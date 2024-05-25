Danger signal 7 at Payra, Mongla as Cyclone Remal forms over Bay

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), in its latest bulletin, asked the maritime ports of Payra and Mongla to keep hoisted danger signal number no seven as the deep depression over east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay intensified into Cyclone Remal on Saturday evening.

The Met Office asked to hoist danger signal 6 for Cox's Bazar and Chittagong sea ports.

"The deep depression over east-central Bay adjoining west-central Bay moved northwards, and intensified into cyclonic storm "Remal" over northwest Bay and adjoining area on Saturday evening," said the bulletin.

According to the BMD, the deep low pressure formed into Cyclone Remal around 6pm on Saturday.

The cyclone was located at about 365 km from the Payra port, 405 km from Mongla, 400 km from Cox's Bazar and 455 km from Chittagong during that time.

It is likely to intensify further and move northwards, said the met office bulletin.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 54 kms of the cyclone centre is about 62 kph rising to 88 kph-in gusts/squalls. Sea will remain very rough near the cyclone centre.

Under the peripheral effect of the cyclonic storm, heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy (289mm) rainfall with gusty/sqully wind persists over North Bay, their offshore islands, chars, and coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Under the peripheral effect of the cyclone and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagherhat, Pirojpur, Jhalakhati, Barguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barishal, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Comilla, Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by wind-driven surge of 3-5 feet height above normal astronomical tide.

Under the influence of the cyclone, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and sylhet divisions are likely to experience heavy (24-88 mm) to very heavy rainfall (289 mm) with gusty and squally wind.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.

"The cyclonic storm Remal is likely to hit southern districts of Bangladesh on Sunday," Tariful Newaz Kabir, meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) told media.

"Under the influence of cyclone, Bangladesh, particularly its southern and southeastern regions may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall," Director General of Department of Disaster Management Mizanur Rahman said.

Referring to the data of the Met Office, he said as large size of radius of the cyclone has been developed and significant rainfall may occur in 19 coastal districts side by side in central parts of the country.

As the cyclonic storm is approaching towards the coastal regions of Bangladesh, much of the southern parts may witness rainfall from Saturday night, Mizanur added.

He said the government has taken all necessary preparations to handle any destructive situation caused by the cyclone.

The DG also said the authorities already directed all relevant organizations involving 78,000 volunteers to launch massive evacuation drive to shift vulnerable populations to safer places.