Mango harvesting in Natore begins

  • Gopalbhog variety to hit the markets
  • DAE expects mango production to reach 74,000 tons

 

File image of mango. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 25 May 2024, 03:01 PM

Mango harvest in Natore district kicked off on Saturday with the Gopalbhog variety.

Abdul Wadud, deputy director of Natore Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), inaugurated the mango harvesting officially this morning through plucking mango from the orchard of one Shah Alam of Kamardia in Sadar upazila.

This year, a total of 5,718 hectares of land have been used for mango cultivation with a production target of 80,000 tons of mango.

Due to drought, the DAE expects reduced production of 74,000 tons of mangoes.

Earlier on May 15, the local administration began Guti variety mango, used for pickles, harvesting.

Natore Mango
