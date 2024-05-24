Main accused in Kalapara idol vandalism, gold eye theft case arrested

Police have detained the main suspect in the vandalism of idols and theft of golden eyes at the Jagannath Akhra Nat Mondir in Kalapara, Patuakhali.

The arrestee was identified as Ibrahim, 26, son of Taher Mia from Nishanbaria village in Chakamaia Union of the upazila.

Temple authorities reported the theft ad vandalism around 2pm on Tuesday. In the night, the president of the temple committee, Gosai Saha, filed a case against unknown suspects at Kalapara police station.

Later, after reviewing CCTV footage, police arrested Ibrahim as the prime suspect.

The case's investigating officer, Sub-Inspector Md Rasel, of Kalapara police station did not provide any information to the media regarding the recovery of the golden eyes or others involved in the incident.

He described Ibrahim as a drug addict and vagrant.