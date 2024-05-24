Woman attempts suicide in post office after not getting deposited money

A woman named Parul Begum tried to commit suicide after not getting Tk2 lakh deposited by herself in Tanore Upazila Post Office of Rajshahi.

This incident happened around 12pm on Thursday.

Parul is the wife of the deceased Enamul Hasan Roni of Gokul village.

Parul said: "It has been five years and seven months since I deposited Tk2,00,000 in the post office. All the money has disappeared. My husband died of blood cancer. I have an orphan child.”

“My daughter is six months pregnant. As I was supposed to receive money in November, I said to pay Tk1,00,000 to my son-in-law in December. I have been trying to get my money back for six months. They are just ignoring me.”

According to police sources, money deposited by 300 customers including Parul in Tanore post office has disappeared.

Earlier also she tried to commit suicide at Tanore post office.

When she tried to commit suicide on Thursday again, the locals obstructed him.

On information, police reached the spot and calmed down the situation.

Tanore post office people asked her to go to Rajshahi postmaster general's office.

Later, the post office staff brought Parul Begum and some other victims to Rajshahi to talk to the higher authorities.

Tanore Upazila Postmaster Abdul Malek told the Dhaka Tribune: "There has been an embezzlement of Tk1.5 crore. A woman named Parul tried to commit suicide in the office. Some of the victims including her were brought to the Rajshahi Divisional Post Office.”

“Senior officers spoke to them. They will get the money, but it will take time,” he added.

Tanore police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdur Rahim said: " Parul came to the Tanore post office and threatened to commit suicide. Then, a team of police was sent. Nobody lodged a complaint in this incident.”