Fire at Rohingya camp razes 80 shelters

At least 80 shelters and a few shops at Rohingya refugees at Teknaf in Cox's Bazar burned down in a fire on Friday.

The incident was reported at Thaingkhali Rohingya camp no 13 of Palongkhali union of Ukhiya upazila around 11am.

Additional Commissioner of Cox's Bazar Refugee Relief and Repatriation Office, Shamsud Douza Nayan, said that seven units of fire service from Ukhiya, Teknaf and Cox's Bazar district headquarters reached the spot and started working to control the fire.

The fire was brought under control around 12:30pm, he added.

The official said that APBn, police, Red Crescent and various organizations have started rescue operations at the spot. They are working to determine the cause of the fire and damage.