Friday, May 24, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Fire at Rohingya camp razes 80 shelters

  • Several shops burned down
  • Seven units of fire service brought the fire under control
Fire broke out at Thaingkhali No 13 Rohingya camp of Palongkhali union of Ukhiya upazila around 11am on Friday, May 24, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 24 May 2024, 02:09 PM

At least 80 shelters and a few shops at Rohingya refugees at Teknaf in Cox's Bazar burned down in a fire on Friday.

The incident was reported at Thaingkhali Rohingya camp no 13 of Palongkhali union of Ukhiya upazila around 11am.

Additional Commissioner of Cox's Bazar Refugee Relief and Repatriation Office, Shamsud Douza Nayan, said that seven units of fire service from Ukhiya, Teknaf and Cox's Bazar district headquarters reached the spot and started working to control the fire.

The fire was brought under control around 12:30pm, he added.

The official said that APBn, police, Red Crescent and various organizations have started rescue operations at the spot. They are working to determine the cause of the fire and damage.

Topics:

RohingyaFire AccidentRefugee camp
Read More

Educating Rohingya children: Initiatives to maintain cultural roots tied to Myanmar

FM: Dhaka believes India, China can resolve Rohingya crisis

War, refuge and uncertainty: The unseen battles of the Rohingya children

Hasan: UNHCR may involve India, China more in Rohingya repatriation

US urges continued support for Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh

Momen: No alternative to quick repatriation of Rohingyas

Latest News

MP Anar’s daughter: Why my father cut to pieces?

France's leading goalscorer Giroud to retire after Euro 2024

President, PM pay tributes to poet Nazrul on birth anniversary

Govt expects 21m cubic feet gas from Kailashtila gas well-8 per day

Woman attempts suicide in post office after not getting deposited money

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x