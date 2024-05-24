4 shoe factory workers shot during agitation in Barisal

At least 10 people, including a police official, have been injured during a clash between workers of Fortune Shoes Ltd and Ansar members in Barisal.

The workers of Fortune Shoes Ltd, an export-oriented shoe manufacturing company, went on strike around 4pm on Thursday, demanding payment of two months’ wages and the introduction of an 8-hour daily working period.

Locals said that the workers began agitating in front of the factory in the afternoon and hurled brick chips at the Ansar members, in charge of the security of the factory. The Ansar members fired ten rounds of bullets that left four workers injured.

The injured include Inspector (Investigation) Mostafizur Rahman of Kaunia police station.

The agitated workers also vandalized several vehicles, locals said.

The factory is located in Barisal Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (Bscic) and is owned by Mizanur Rahman. There are at least 3,500 workers at the factory.

Agitating worker Sunita Halder said the company had promised to pay their wages by the 8th of every month. But instead, the payment was delayed by more than a month. The company representatives yesterday agreed to pay 15 days' wages, which the workers rejected and began to protest.

Another protester, Yunus Mia, said that at least four of their workers were shot by Ansar members. The injured workers are Tamim Hossain, Arafat, Mehdi Hasan, and Rafsan. They were rushed to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH).

Some workers also said that Mizanur Rahman, the owner of Fortune Shoes, was present at the scene when the workers were beaten up by the security guards. On his orders, Ansar members opened fire, they alleged.

Another agitating worker, Nasreen Sultana, said: “I have asked for my wages. If you could not pay, then why would you open fire on us?”

When the situation became heated, the workers threw brick chips at the factory and broke the windows, said another worker, Hamida Begum.

Ansar member Yusuf Ali said the workers attacked their camp, and then, for self-defence, they opened fire as per the instructions of higher authorities.

Asaduzzaman, officer-in-charge of Kawnia police, said: “Inspector (Investigation) Mostafizur Rahman was hit by a brick chip and was injured.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Barisal Metropolitan Police Farooq Hossain, after visiting the site, said the police have brought the situation under control. Currently, additional police members have been deployed at three nearby factories.

Later, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mandeep Gharai held a discussion with the factory officials and workers to resolve the issue.