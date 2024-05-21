GD filed over MP Anar's disappearance

Jhenaidah-4 Constituency MP Anwarul Azim Anar’s brother Enamul Haque Iman has filed a missing diary with Kaliganj police station in connection with the disappearance of his brother in India.

Iman filed the diary on Sunday.

In the missing diary, he mentioned that his younger brother MP Anar went to India for medical treatment on May 12 through the Gede border in Darshana of Chuadanga district.

He last spoke to his private secretary Abdur Rauf around noon on May 13.

Since then, contact with family, close friends and even party leaders has been cut off.

So far it is not possible to contact him through any means. Even till now, he cannot be found.

Notably, in the same incident, a missing diary was lodged with Baranagar police station in West Bengal, India. MP Anar's close friend Gopal Biswas lodged the diary.

Kaliganj police station Officer-in-charge (OC) Md Abu Azif has confirmed the truth about the missing diary of MP Anar in Kaliganj police station.

Anwarul Azim Anar was elected from the Awami League as MP for the Jhenaidah-4 constituency in 2014, 2018, and 2024 and served three consecutive terms.