Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Upazila polls: 3 including Rangpur MP’s brother held for casting fake votes

  • They snatched the ballot papers from a polling centre
  • Brother of Rangpur-5 MP Md Jakir Hossain Sarkar
Officials detain Rangpur-5 MP Md Jakir Hossain Sarkar's brother Jahid from a polling centre in Mithapukur upazila of Rangpur on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 May 2024, 01:24 PM

Police on Tuesday detained three people, including the brother of Rangpur-5 MP Md Jakir Hossain Sarkar, for forcefully entering a polling centre and casting fake votes during the ongoing upazila parishad polls in Mithapukur. 

The detainees are the MP’s brother Jahid, Ruman Mia and Badshah Mia. 

The matter has been confirmed by Mithapukur police station Officer-in-Charge Ferdous Hossain. 

He said Jahid, along with a group of seven to eight people, entered a polling centre in Rangpur’s Mithapukur upazila and snatched some ballot papers around 10am.

Later, they started casting fake votes for Kamruzzaman Kamu, a chairman candidate of the upazila parishad. Kamruzzaman is backed by MP Jakir. 

Later, the police on duty and the presiding officer detained the three people from the polling centre.

In the second phase of the sixth upazila parishad elections, voters began exercising their franchise at 8am on Tuesday in 156 upazilas across Bangladesh.

Balloting is scheduled to continue until 4pm without any break under tight security.

As many as 1,824 candidates, including 603 for chairmen posts, are contesting the elections for 468 posts.

Over 35.2 million people are eligible to vote in this phase, according to the Election Commission.

Briefing the media about preparations for the polls, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir on Monday said the commission was not concerned about voter turnout, after expressing hope on Sunday that the turnout was likely to increase this time around.   

In the third phase, 112 upazilas will go to the polls on May 29, while the fourth and last phase of voting will take place in 55 upazilas on June 5.

Topics:

Upazila parishad polls
