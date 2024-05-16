5 arrested with firearms in Cox’s Bazar

The police have seized arms and ammunition in separate raids and arrested five arms dealers including a woman from Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas of Cox's Bazar.

The arrestees are Mostak Ahmed, 37, his wife Latifa Akhtar, 34, Rabiul Alam, 28, Abul Kashem Prakash Monia, 38, and Md Bellal Hossain, 38, Cox's Bazar Superintendent of Police Md Mahfuzul Islam said in a press briefing at around 3pm on Thursday.

He said that on Wednesday night, based on a tip-off, the police conducted raids in the Madarbania area of ​​Jaliapalong in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar and Shamlapur area of ​​Teknaf. During this time, a rifle, two shotguns, 24 bullet shells and 92 rounds of bullets were recovered.