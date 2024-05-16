Thursday, May 16, 2024

Over 50 houses gutted in Gazipur fire

The fire started from a tea shop at around 3am

The image shows fire burning a tea shop in Gazipur on Thursday, May 16, 2024. Photo: UNB
Update : 16 May 2024, 10:02 AM

Several markets and more than 50 tin-roof houses were gutted in a fire at Bhogra bypass area in Gazipur city early Thursday.

The fire started from a tea shop at around 3am.

Bhogra Fire Service Senior Station Officer Md Ruhul Amin Mollah said the fire broke out in the market and tin roof houses built on a land owned by one Rafi Matbor, a resident of Bhogra bypass area.

On information, two units of Bhogra Fire Service rushed to the spot.

Later, two units of Konabari Fire Service joined and brought the fire under control after an hour's effort.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage can be ascertained after investigation.

Vehicular movement on the Dhaka-Tangail highway remained suspended for about two hours due to the fire incident.

FireGazipur
