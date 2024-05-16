Al-Maghrib Int’l School spreading quality education in Chittagong

In the heart of Chittagong, Al-Maghrib International School stands as a beacon of educational excellence with its integrated curriculum, reads a press release.

This has been possible through the seamless blending of the rigorous standards of the Cambridge curriculum with the enriched Islamic one.

Established in 2022, the school is located in the premier port city’s South Khushi area.

Understanding integrated curriculum

An integrated curriculum, as embraced by Al-Maghrib, is a holistic approach to learning that bridges various subjects and disciplines, allowing students to make meaningful connections between different areas of study.

This approach not only fosters a deeper understanding of concepts but also cultivates critical thinking skills and encourages students to explore the interconnectedness of knowledge.

Empowering students

The benefits of such a curriculum are manifold for the students of Al-Maghrib. Not only do they gain proficiency in core subjects like math, science, and computers mandated by the Cambridge curriculum, but they also develop a strong foundation in Islamic studies, ethics, and values by which they can contribute more to the nation.

This comprehensive education equips students with the tools they need to excel academically while nurturing their spiritual and moral growth.

Al-Maghrib believes that learning from the Quran can impact a student’s life tremendously and can be of benefit in the challenges of this world faced by the students.

Through this curriculum, students become empathetic, skilled and contributors to society. They become responsible Muslim citizens.

Educator excellence

Central to the success of Al-Maghrib's integrated curriculum is its dedicated team of educators. Through a series of training sessions conducted by both international and native trainers, teachers at Al-Maghrib are equipped with the pedagogical tools and methodologies necessary to deliver high-quality education that meets the diverse needs of their students.

By staying abreast of the latest developments in educational theory and practice, these teachers ensure that every student receives personalized attention and support.

A spectrum of extracurricular activities

Beyond academics, Al-Maghrib International School offers a vibrant array of extracurricular activities that enrich the educational experience of its students.

From sports and arts to community service and leadership programs, students are encouraged to explore their interests, hone their talents, and develop essential life skills outside the classroom.

These activities not only foster a sense of camaraderie and teamwork but also instill values of discipline, resilience, and perseverance.

Commitment to excellence

The school stands at the forefront of the Islamic school industry in Chittagong, to provide top-notch education and unwavering talent to student success.

Through its integrated curriculum, dedicated teachers, and diverse extracurricular offerings, Al-Maghrib continues to empower the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and global citizens.