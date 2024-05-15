Bogra BNP leader arrested for tree felling

A BNP leader has been arrested for cutting down 10 trees on a road owned by the government in Bogra.

The arrestee has been identified as AQM Decent Ahmmed Sumon, 39. He is the joint secretary of Bogra’s Nepaltoli union unit BNP.

Sumon was arrested from Gulshan in the capital on Tuesday.

According to locals, the BNP leader had felled 10 mango trees as they were allegedly blocking the view of his residence. They also alleged that the BNP leader tried to sell the trees secretly.

Later, Anisur Rahman, deputy assistant officer of Nepaltoli Union Land Office, filed a case with Gabtoli police station against 10 to 12 people, including AQM Decent Ahmmed Sumon.

Gabtoli police station Officer-in-Charge Abul Kalam Azad said Sumon went into hiding but was arrested on Tuesday from the Gulshan area.