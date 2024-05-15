Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Counterfeit saline factory sealed off in Faridpur

  • Tk2 lakh fined
  • 200,000 packets seized
Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 May 2024, 02:21 PM

A factory producing counterfeit saline has been shut down during a raid in Faridpur Sadar upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a mobile court led by Executive Magistrate ASM Shahadat Hossain raided Rupa Food Products in Kanaipur area of the upazila on Tuesday night.

The court discovered over 200,000 pieces of counterfeit saline packets, which closely resembled those produced by SMC, a reputable manufacturer. The packets, labeled as "Oral Saline-N," had discrepancies in expiration dating and other labeling details.

Photo: Dhaka Tribune

During the operation, officials also found various baby food products that were being illegally produced and packaged at the facility.

In response to these violations, the mobile court sealed the factory and its associated godown, imposing a fine of Tk2 lakh for the production of these fraudulent items.

District Sanitary Inspector Bazlur Rashid along with other law enforcement agencies also participated in the raid.

Topics:

Faridpur
Read More

Who is Asaduzzaman Tapan, the man accused of instigating Faridpur lynching?

Lynching of two brothers: 15-day ultimatum issued to arrest accused

Islami Andolan calls nationwide protest rallies on May 3

8 arrested over lynching of 2 construction workers in Faridpur

BNP forms probe body over Faridpur temple fire

Minister calls for exemplary punishment for accused involved in Faridpur temple fire mob beating

Latest News

OnePlus officially hits Bangladesh market

2 Arsa men held in Cox's Bazar

Battery-run autorickshaw to be banned in Dhaka

Konka, Haiko launch Eid-ul-Azha campaign

Co-Displaying personal characteristics of artists through their creations

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x