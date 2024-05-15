Counterfeit saline factory sealed off in Faridpur

A factory producing counterfeit saline has been shut down during a raid in Faridpur Sadar upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a mobile court led by Executive Magistrate ASM Shahadat Hossain raided Rupa Food Products in Kanaipur area of the upazila on Tuesday night.

The court discovered over 200,000 pieces of counterfeit saline packets, which closely resembled those produced by SMC, a reputable manufacturer. The packets, labeled as "Oral Saline-N," had discrepancies in expiration dating and other labeling details.

During the operation, officials also found various baby food products that were being illegally produced and packaged at the facility.

In response to these violations, the mobile court sealed the factory and its associated godown, imposing a fine of Tk2 lakh for the production of these fraudulent items.

District Sanitary Inspector Bazlur Rashid along with other law enforcement agencies also participated in the raid.