Rohingya leader shot dead at Ukhiya camp

A Rohingya leader has been shot dead by miscreants at a camp in the Ukhiya upazila in Cox’s Bazar.

The incident took place at Camp 4 in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased was identified as Md Elias, 43, son of Abul Kashem. He was one of the leaders of a local Rohingya community.

Ukhiya police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shamim Hossain confirmed the matter.

Quoting locals, the OC said some 10-15 miscreants barged into Elias’ house and dragged him outside. Later, they opened fire at him.

An operation is underway to detain the attackers, he added.

The body has been sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy.