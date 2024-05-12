Sunday, May 12, 2024

Mangoes arriving in Rajshahi markets on Wednesday

  • Legal action against anyone found marketing mangoes before scheduled time
  • Schedule for planting various local mango varieties outlined
Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmed speaks at a discussion in Rajshahi on Sunday, May 12, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 12 May 2024, 04:40 PM

Mangoes will begin arriving in Rajshahi markets starting Wednesday, marking the commencement of planting, storage, and marketing activities of mangoes. The Rajshahi district administration has set specific days for mango marketing.

Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmed, chairman of the discussion meeting on mango transport, marketing and collection with the relevant stakeholders of the district, decided the dates at 12pm on Sunday.

He emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found marketing mangoes before the scheduled time.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmed highlighted Rajshahi's reputation as the "mango state." To prevent the sale of unripe and adulterated mangoes in the market, coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture has been established regarding the storage, preservation, and marketing of this fruit. Accordingly, the marketing of all types of small national mangoes will commence from May 15.

Furthermore, Shamim Ahmed outlined the schedule for planting various local mango varieties: Gopal Bhog, Rani Pasand, and Lakshmanbhog from May 25, Khirsapat (Himsagar) from May 30, Langra from June 10, Amrapali from June 15, Fazli from June 15, Ashwina from July 10, Bari-4 variety mango from July 5, Gourmoti variety mango from July 15, and Ilamati from August 20.

Mango growers, orchard owners, farmers, and traders are authorized to undertake planting and marketing activities.

Additionally, Katimon and Bari mango-11 mangoes can be collected throughout the year.

