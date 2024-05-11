Saturday, May 11, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Lightning kills 2, injures 6 in Bagerhat

  • 11 people died on a single day in May
  • 74 died in 38 days
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 11 May 2024, 02:07 PM

Two labourers died and six others injured by lightning strike at Rayenda Bandaghata in Sarankhola upazila of Bagerhat district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Milon, 35, and Mostafa, 55.

A streak of thunderbolt struck some labourers  around 10:30am when they were loading bricks and sand in a cargo at Bandhaghat area during rain, leaving two people dead on the spot and six others injured, said AHM Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Sharankhola police station.

The injured were taken to the upazila health complex.

At least 74 people including 35 farmers were killed by lightning strikes in 38 days till May 8 across the country, said the social voluntary organization Save the Society and Thunderstorm Awareness Forum (SSTF).

In the current month, 11 people died and nine people were injured by the lightning strike in one day alone, said the report of SSTF research cell published on Thursday.

 

Topics:

DeathLightning Strike
Read More

Clash over trifling matter leaves 4 dead in Habiganj

Family descends into grief over death of Squadron Leader Jawwad

Lightning claims 30 lives in 3 years in Moulvibazar

11 people killed in lightning strikes in 5 dists

Dispute following rejected marriage proposal results in one death

Will hailstorms cause trouble for farmers?

Latest News

Haider Akbar Khan Rono to be buried at Banani graveyard Monday

Ex-UP chairman shot dead in Narail

PM for exploring sustainable strategy to expedite development

Rohingya shot dead in Teknaf camp

Hasan: Pohela Boishakh celebration signifies Bangladesh's secular spirit

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x