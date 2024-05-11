Saturday, May 11, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Tank lorry ploughs into shop, kills 2 in Dinajpur

  • Accident occurred as driver lost control over vehicle
  • Two detained
A tank lorry ploughs into a roadside shop at Kauga intersection in Sadar upazila of Dinajpur district early Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo: UNB
Update : 11 May 2024, 10:22 AM

Two people were killed when a tank lorry ploughed into a roadside shop at Kauga intersection in Sadar upazila of Dinajpur district early Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Azhar Ali, 60, a security guard of Biswanathpur village and Rana, 25, of Kauga village in the upazila.

The accident occurred around 5:15am when the tank lorry ploughed into a tea shop as its driver lost control over the vehicle, said Farid Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station.

Tank lorry driver Raju Khandakar, 30, and helper Sohag, 30, have been detained in this incident.

The bodies of the two deceased have been sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Mortuary for post-mortem.

Topics:

AccidentDinajpur
Read More

Campaigns save 74 trees along Dinajpur-Setabganj Road

Hundreds of trees felled to widen roads in Dinajpur

3 killed in truck-autorickshaw collision in Noakhali

Woman, nephew die as bus hits them in Dhaka's Pallabi

5 dead in bus-ambulance collision in Cox's Bazar

20,000 participate in Gita recitation festival in Dinajpur

Latest News

An amateur's dream

Grey skies and wistful highs

The ethics of using AI in education

US slams Israel's use of American weapons in Gaza

Haider Akbar Khan Rono no more

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x