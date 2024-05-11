Tank lorry ploughs into shop, kills 2 in Dinajpur

Two people were killed when a tank lorry ploughed into a roadside shop at Kauga intersection in Sadar upazila of Dinajpur district early Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Azhar Ali, 60, a security guard of Biswanathpur village and Rana, 25, of Kauga village in the upazila.

The accident occurred around 5:15am when the tank lorry ploughed into a tea shop as its driver lost control over the vehicle, said Farid Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station.

Tank lorry driver Raju Khandakar, 30, and helper Sohag, 30, have been detained in this incident.

The bodies of the two deceased have been sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Mortuary for post-mortem.