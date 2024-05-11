Campaigns save 74 trees along Dinajpur-Setabganj Road

Authorities have suspended the cutting of 78 trees on either side of the Dinajpur-Setabganj Road after newspapers and locals protested the move.

Local residents have been protesting since Zilla Parishad authorities planned to cut off 340 trees under the guise of a widening project.

Along the 25km road from Dinajpur to Bochaganj upazila's Setabganj, there are numerous large and small trees. These trees, many of which are decades old, have been providing shade and playing a crucial role in maintaining environmental balance.

Recently, under the pretext of expanding the road, around 340 trees of various species were indiscriminately cut down in an area spanning several kilometres across eight markets, including Dhukurjhari Bazar, Dherapathia, Bottoli, Mongolpur Bazar, Chairman Road, Pulhat, Hat Madhabpur, and Setabganj.

The trees targeted for removal include various species, including mahogany, Jarul, Krishnachura, Bakul, Pakur and others. Even trees bearing seasonal fruits like mangoes, jackfruits and dates were not exempt from the felling.

According to the authorities and locals, in 1990, the district administration planted various species of trees on both sides of different roads in Bochaganj and Kaharol upazilas.

For 34 years, these trees have served as sources of oxygen, shade, and fruit for the local populace while also playing a role in preventing natural disasters.

The local community has been particularly upset by the tree felling, especially at a time when heatwaves have battered the country’s many districts, including Dinajpur, for over a month this year.

Even after the trees were cut, journalists from the Dinajpur Press Club and Setabganj Press Club stepped forward to save the remaining trees. Their efforts resulted in some movement from the Dinajpur Zila Parishad after they published news on various television channels and national dailies.

The Zila Parishad later suspended the cutting of 78 trees from lots two and three, stretching from Hat Madhabpur to Setabganj railgate up to Jalgao Road.

On May 6, in a notice signed by the acting assistant engineer, Md Al Amin, it was said that the felling of trees in lots two and three was suspended due to objections from various stakeholders at different levels in Bochaganj Upazila.

The contractor, M/S Ranjit Enterprise, was also requested not to deposit the amount of Tk10,88,735, the value of the trees.

As a result, the move has saved the remaining 78 trees on the Bochaganj Road. Local residents and journalists have welcomed the decision.