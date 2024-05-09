Lightning claims 30 lives in 3 years in Moulvibazar

At least 30 people have been killed by lightning strikes in Moulvibazar in three years. Of them, 10 people lost their lives since January 2024.

The information was disclosed in Moulvibazar Disaster Preparedness meeting, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Dr Urmi Binte Salam, on Thursday morning in view of the threat of floods and storms.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Chadu Mia said that six people died in 2021 and 13 in 2023 from lightning strikes in Moulvibazar. As of May 9, 2024, 10 people have died. There are ten flood shelters in the district, where cattle can be kept.

Moulvibazar Additional Superintendent of Police Fazlul Haque Mohsin said that more environmentally friendly and tall trees should be planted. Everyone must work together.

Moulvibazar District Commissioner Dr Urmi Binte Salam said: “We need to be more aware. There are weather forecast apps, that foretell us when and where lightning may strike. It is possible to avoid danger if you leave the house after seeing it.

“Media has many responsibilities. It needs to work to make people more aware,” she added.