Thursday, May 09, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Lightning claims 30 lives in 3 years in Moulvibazar

  • 10 people died since January
  • 6 died in 2021, 13 in 2023
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 09 May 2024, 05:50 PM

At least 30 people have been killed by lightning strikes in Moulvibazar in three years. Of them, 10 people lost their lives since January 2024.

The information was disclosed in Moulvibazar Disaster Preparedness meeting, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Dr Urmi Binte Salam, on Thursday morning in view of the threat of floods and storms.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Chadu Mia said that six people died in 2021 and 13 in 2023 from lightning strikes in Moulvibazar. As of May 9, 2024, 10 people have died. There are ten flood shelters in the district, where cattle can be kept.

Moulvibazar Additional Superintendent of Police Fazlul Haque Mohsin said that more environmentally friendly and tall trees should be planted. Everyone must work together.

Moulvibazar District Commissioner Dr Urmi Binte Salam said: “We need to be more aware. There are weather forecast apps, that foretell us when and where lightning may strike. It is possible to avoid danger if you leave the house after seeing it.

“Media has many responsibilities. It needs to work to make people more aware,” she added.

Topics:

DisasterMoulvibazarLightning Strike
Read More

Upazila polls: Moulvibazar welcomes new leadership in three upazilas

11 people killed in lightning strikes in 5 dists

Hundi traders become reckless ahead of Eid in Moulvibazar

3 BREB officials suspended, 1 fired over fatal electrocution of family

Will hailstorms cause trouble for farmers?

5 members of a family die from electrocution in Moulvibazar

Latest News

Djokovic says he is ready to peak at French Open

President urges founders to upgrade private universities to int'l standard

Hasan: Local polls held peacefully with satisfactory voters’ turnout

Mango harvesting in Natore to begin on May 25

Swiatek feeling the squeeze from crowded Masters calendar

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x