Thursday, May 09, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Mango harvesting in Natore to begin on May 25

  • Harvesting to begin with Gopalbhog this year
  • The date for harvesting litchi fixed on May 20
File image of mango. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 09 May 2024, 05:32 PM

The Natore district administration on Thursday set May 25 to begin mango harvesting and marketing with the Gopalbhog variety this year.

The harvesting Gopalbhog mango will begin May 25, said deputy commissioner Abu Naser Bhuiya.

The decision for harvesting mango and litchi was taken at a meeting at the DC office.

The harvesting of Ranipasand mango will begin from May 30, Khirsapati from June 5, Laxmanbhog or Lakhna from June 12,Lengra from June 20; Mohonbhog from June 25, Amrapali and Haribhanga from June 25 till August 20, said the DC.

Besides, the date for starting harvesting of Mozaffar variety litchi has been fixed on May 20 while Bombay litchi or China-3 on May 27.

This year, a total of 4,500 hectares of land have been brought under mango while 1,000 hectares under litchi cultivation in Natore.

Topics:

NatoreMango Farmersseasonal mangoes
Read More

Awami League leader gunned down in Natore

Abducted candidate Delwar elected unopposed as chairman in Natore

Palak’s brother-in-law now faces Awami League’s wrath 

MP's relative among 10 identified over attack on Natore chairman candidate

2 arrested over torture of upazila chairman candidate in Natore

Current and former MPs of Natore-1 stage showdown

Latest News

Djokovic says he is ready to peak at French Open

Lightning claims 30 lives in 3 years in Moulvibazar

President urges founders to upgrade private universities to int'l standard

Hasan: Local polls held peacefully with satisfactory voters’ turnout

Swiatek feeling the squeeze from crowded Masters calendar

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x