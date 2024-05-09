Air force jet trainer crashes in Chittagong

A Bangladesh Air Force Yak-130 jet trainer crashed in Patenga, Chittagong, on Thursday.

Two pilots ejected with parachutes, with one critically injured.

Inter-Services Public Relations and Shakila Soltana, deputy police commissioner (Port), Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP), separately confirmed the accident.

Manufactured by Russia's Irkut Corporation, the Yakovlev Yak-130 is a subsonic two-seat advanced jet trainer and light combat aircraft. With its development initiated in 1991, the Yak-130 took its inaugural flight on 25 April 1996.

The Yak-130 first came to Bangladesh in 2015.