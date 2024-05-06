Tuesday, May 07, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Nor’wester hit Chittagong: Traffic disrupted, 4 injured

  • One injured sustained burn
  • Water accumulated on streets
Traffic is disrupted following a nor’wester that hit Chittagong on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 May 2024, 09:54 PM

A sudden downpour, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, damaged various parts of the port city on Monday afternoon.

The rain, which commenced at 3pm, persisted for two hours, causing extensive waterlogging in low-lying areas and disrupting normal life.

Meanwhile, in Boalkhali upazila, four individuals sustained injuries during the storm.

Dr Azmain Iktidar, the duty doctor at Boalkhali Upazila Health Complex, said that four individuals were injured in various incidents during the nor’wester. One individual, who suffered burns, has been referred to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, while the remaining three are receiving treatment at the local health complex.

In the aftermath of the heavy rainfall, water accumulated on the streets, reaching knee-to-waist levels in some places, causing immense inconvenience to residents. The situation was exacerbated by fallen trees and electric poles, obstructing traffic flow and leading to further chaos.

According to sources, Zakir Hossain Road, particularly in front of MES College, witnessed significant disruptions as massive trees and electric poles toppled over, halting traffic movement.

The situation was compounded by the collapse of a transformer in front of the Chittagong Housing and Public Works Department, further exacerbating the traffic woes.

Nur Uddin, chief officer of the Khulshi Power Distribution Department, said that due to the heavy rain and strong winds, a transformer connected to two electric poles fell down, causing an obstruction on the road. However, no accidents occurred as a result of the disconnection.

Additionally, trees collapsed in the Kazir Dewri and CRB areas of the port city, obstructing traffic flow. The fire service promptly responded to clear the fallen trees and vehicles from the affected areas.

Meanwhile, within just two hours of rainfall, several areas of the city including Muradpur, Bahaddarhat, 2 No Gate, Chawkbazar, Panchlaish, Sholshahar, and EPZ area experienced heavy lashings. Waterlogging has been reported on the roads in these areas.

Topics:

ChittagongRainfallthunderstormNor’wester
