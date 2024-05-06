Another KNF member lands in jail

A Bandarban court on Tuesday sent another member of the militant group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), arrested in a joint operation from Bardarban’s Ruma upazila.

The arrestee is Khowai Bom, 71.

He was arrested from Basatlangpara of the upazila on Sunday afternoon.

Later, he was brought from Ruma to the Bandarban Chief Judicial Magistrate Court under tight police security on Monday afternoon.

Later, the KNF member was produced before the court of the judge Nurul Haque which ordered to send him to jail.

Bishwajit Singh, GRO of Bandarban Court, said that Khowai Bom was sent to jail in the case filed in connection with the Sonali Bank robbery.

Five cases were filed with Ruma police station in connection with robbery of Sonali Bank, kidnapping of manager, attack on mosque and theft of police weapons on April 2.

Later on April 3, robbery incidents took place at Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank of Thanchi Upazila. Four cases were filed in this connection.

After that joint forces started the operation to arrest the accused.

In this incident, 82 people were arrested in nine cases and brought before the court.

Later, they were sent to jail.