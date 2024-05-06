Official: 5 acres of land barricaded to prevent Sundarbans fire from spreading

Chief Conservator of Forests Amir Hosain Chowdhury said five acres of land in the Sundarbans have been barricaded to prevent the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and a seven-member probe body has been formed to find out the extent of the fire, he said at a press briefing in Khulna on Sunday night.

The official added that 20 groups of different professions are working to control the fire. The blaze has been brought under control on the upper part of the ground.

Now the group will work for two more days to see if there is a fire anywhere underground. It is being investigated whether anyone is involved in the fire as well.

The fire that broke out in the Amurbunia area of the Sundarbans’ East Zone has been brought under control after 26 hours on Sunday.

The Conservator of Forests for Khulna region Mihir Kumar Doe confirmed this information.

He said volunteers, forest guards, the fire service, the navy, the coast guard and a helicopter of the air force were involved in fire-dousing efforts.

The fire broke out in the Sundarbans at around 3pm on Saturday.

In the past 22 years, the Sundarbans East Forest Division has faced 32 fire incidents, with investigations routinely launched afterward.

Yet, the crucial recommendations made by these investigation committees to prevent future fires have often gone unheeded.