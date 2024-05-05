Monday, May 06, 2024

Another Rohingya killed in Ukhiya camp

  • Killed over establishing dominance, police say
  • Security has been beefed up
File image of Rohingya camp. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 May 2024, 10:46 PM

A Rohingya youth was shot dead in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya camp on Sunday evening.

The deceased, Zafar Ahmad, was a resident of G block of Rohingya camp No 4.

Another Rohingya youth, Noor Kamal, died after his throat was slit in camp No 18 on Sunday morning.

Ukhiya police station Officer-in-charge Md Shamim Hossain said Zafar had gone to his second wife's house in the extended part of the camp when a group of men held him hostage at gunpoint, took him to an empty place in the neighbouring camp No 20, shot him and escaped. Zafar died on the spot.

On hearing gunshots, police went to the spot and recovered the dead body of Zafar, sending it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy, he added.

According to the police, members of a criminal group based in Myanmar's Rakhine State may have been behind the murder to establish dominance in the Rohingya camp. Security has been beefed up in the camp.

