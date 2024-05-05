3-member probe body formed over Sundarbans fire

A three-member probe body was formed over the fire that broke out in the Amurbunia area at Chandpai range of the Sundarbans East Zone on Saturday afternoon.

The committee is led by Sundarbans Chandpai Range Assistant Conservator Rana Dev.

The probe body has been asked to submit its report within the next seven days.

Meanwhile, firefighters are facing challenges in their efforts to completely extinguish the blaze in the Sundarbans due to limited water availability from the Bhola River during low tide.

The operation, which began at 9am on Sunday, saw the coordinated efforts of the Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Forest Guard, and Fire Service.

The initial response was led by a ten-member team from the Mongla naval base.

Following this, members of the Fire Service attempted to set up water extraction from the nearby Bhola River.

However, the operation faced a setback due to low tide conditions, delaying the water supply.

Despite these challenges, firefighters successfully contained the fire's further spread, Mihir Kumar Doe, the conservator of the forest, confirmed.

Kazi Muhammad Nurul Karim, the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Sundarbans East Zone, said that logistical challenges prevented the operation from starting sooner. "The Navy, Coast Guard, and Air Force joined the Fire Service this morning to accelerate efforts. Local volunteers are also lending significant support," he said.

Mamun Ahmed, deputy director of Bagerhat Fire Service and Civil Defense, said: "Five units from various locations were dispatched to the site this morning, with three from Mongla, Morrelganj, and Shoronkhola actively engaging in the firefighting efforts. The remaining two units are on standby," he said.

Concerning the origin of the fire, DFO Karim said that the exact cause is still unknown. "We are considering various reports from locals and have formed a three-member investigation committee led by Assistant Conservator of Forests Rana Dev to determine the cause," he added.