How far has the Sundarban fire spread?

A fire, which broke out in Sunderbans East Zone in Bagerhat on Saturday afternoon, is still uncertain how far the fire has spread, but local representatives reported that it had already spread across 2km.

Md Abu Taher Mia, a member of the 8th ward in Nishanbaria union of Morelganj upazila in Bagerhat, said: “The fire occurred near the Amurbunia outpost and has spread to at least 2km. Everyone is attempting to control it, but it is challenging to contain.”

Sundarbans East Divisional Forest Officer Kazi Mohammad Nurul Karim said: “Upon receiving news of the fire, forest workers, along with locals, started efforts to extinguish it. The fire service personnel have been deployed, and he is also on his way to the site.”

However, this officer could not provide details on the cause of the fire or the exact area affected.

Two units from the Fire Service have reached the scene to control the fire, working alongside forest department personnel and locals.

Forest Officer Anisur Rahman said: “Two units from the Bagerhat Fire Service, along with forest guards from four forest department outposts, are working to control the fire. Additionally, forest officers from the East Sundarbans are present at the site overseeing the firefighting efforts.”

Md Saiful Alam Chowdhury, Assistant Director of Bagerhat Fire Service and Civil Defence, reported that upon receiving news of the fire, two units from the Morelganj Fire Service have already reached the site and started controlling the fire.