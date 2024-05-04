Saturday, May 04, 2024

3 killed in truck-autorickshaw collision in Noakhali

  • Truck, autorickshaw fell 15 feet below the road into the canal
  • Death toll may increase
The image shows a truck and autorickshaw that fell into the canal following a head-on collision in Noakhali's Begumganj upazila on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 04 May 2024, 02:22 PM

At least three people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw in Noakhali's Begumganj upazila.

The accident took place on the Laksmipur-Noakhali road in the Chandraganj Purba Bazar area of ​​the upazila around 5:30am on Saturday.

Chandraganj Highway police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ruhul Amin confirmed the information.

The deceased are Md Rahmat Ullah Bhuiyan, 65, of Latifpur village of Chandraganj upazila of Laksmipur district, Army member Fazlul Karim, 50, and Md Alauddin, 45 of Amania village of Laksmipur district.

Chandraganj Highway police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ruhul Amin said: “A CNG-driven auto-rickshaw was travelling from Laksmipur towards Begumganj when it reached Chandraganj Purba Bazar area and collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction around 5:30am. At that time, the truck and autorickshaw fell 15 feet below the road into the canal. Three people including the autorickshaw driver were killed. The death toll may increase further.”

He also said: “Rescue work is still going on. So far three bodies have been recovered. Details would be known when the rescue operation is over.”

Topics:

AccidentNoakhali
