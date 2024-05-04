Farm to fashion: Silk jamdani sari weaved from pineapple leaf

The researchers are optimistic about a recent innovation of turning pineapple into Bangladeshi beloved silk jamdani sari.

Since 2007, the Association for Landless and Poor (Alap) has been researching pineapple leaf yarn production, which has led to the creation of various items, including silk cloth.

Pineapple leaf fibre, also known as Piña fibre, is derived from the leaves of the pineapple plant, specifically from the waste pineapple leaves after the fruit is harvested.

The strength, lightness, and shiny appearance of Piña fibre make it valuable. It is often blended with other fibres, such as silk or cotton, to enhance its qualities and create unique textile fabrics.

In 2009, the researchers at Alap discovered the potential of pineapple leaves, which are remarkably beautiful and sturdy. Since then, the association have been exploring different uses for this fibre.

Masuda Islam, the executive director of Alap, shared these insights into the association's journey at pineapple silk production centre in the Char Beutha area of Manikganj municipal area recently.

"We have successfully crafted various handicrafts from pineapple fibre, including pineapple silk fabric and our signature Gold Bangla jamdani saris. What was once considered waste by farmers is now bringing them prosperity," she said.

Masuda expressed confidence that pineapple leaf fibre yarn production and the resulting pineapple silk jamdani fabric would significantly contribute to foreign exchange earnings by meeting domestic demands and catering to international markets.

Minister of Social Welfare Dr Dipu Moni also expressed optimism about the innovation's potential to bring hope in the days ahead.

She highlighted its significant role in boosting the country's foreign currency earnings through exports.

The minister commended the efforts of the Association for Landless and Poor (Alap) in researching pineapple leaf yarn production, which has led to the creation of various items, including silk cloth.

She emphasized that this industry would open up new avenues of opportunities for the country and assured government support for its expansion.