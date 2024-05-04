Saturday, May 04, 2024

3 of a family killed in Munshiganj road accident

  • Two others injured
  • Efforts are on to identify the covered van
Representational photo: Bigstock
Update : 04 May 2024, 10:56 AM

Three members of the same family were killed while two others were injured in a road accident in the Gazaria section of Munshiganj on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway.

The incident took place in front of Mana Bay water park in Baushia area of ​​the upazila around 1:45am on Saturday.

The deceased are Alamgir Hossain, 50, son of Hossain Ali Bepari of Kadra village in Shahrasti upazila of Chandpur, his younger son Zahirul Islam, 30, and his maternal aunt Rahela Begum, 50.

The injured are Alamgir Hossain's elder son Nazrul Islam, 35, and driver Ibrahim Khalil Sujan, 32.

Ghazaria highway police outpost in-charge Md Humayun Kabir said: “The bodies are currently in the police outpost. Efforts are on to identify the covered van. Legal action in this regard is under process.”

He also said: “A car carrying them to Dhaka was hit by a covered van from behind when it came in front of the Mana Bay water park early Saturday. The car fell into the ditch on the side of the road. At that time, three people including Alamgir Hossain died on the spot. The fire service workers rescued the two injured including the driver and sent them to the upazila health complex.”

