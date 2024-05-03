Jessore records country’s highest temperature at 41.8°C

With temperatures soaring to unprecedented heights, Jessore on Friday recorded the highest temperature of the country at 41.8°C.

Jessore recorded more than 40.0°C in the last few days.

Working people are tired of the relentless heat. The presence of people on the roads has decreased due to intense heat.

Meteorologist Amirul Azad said that although the temperature has been high for the past two days, the temperature is less than before because the intensity of the sun is less and the sky is cloudy.

Apart from this, some cold air is blowing due to rainfall in Chittagong, Cox's Bazar etc areas. Because of that, the physical discomfort of people has decreased a little, said the official.

Working people said that the heat has been feeling a little less in Jessore since Thursday.

Abdus Samad, a rickshaw driver plying on Mujeeb road in Jessore city at around 11:30am said: "Yesterday and today the heat is a little less. I took a rickshaw at 8am and drove till 12pm. Again after 3pm I left and drove the rickshaw by 6pm.”

A sales representative named Sirajul Islam said: “The temperature has been so high for the past week that the body is full of rashes. A little rain would have been a relief.”

Members of Jessore District School Alumni Association and Bandhu 90 batch served drinking water and sherbet on Mujib Road in the city to quench the thirst of thirsty pedestrians and working people.

Jessore Medical College teacher Dr Alauddin Al Mamun said: “Diarrohea, influenza, cold-cough, pox, stroke, heart attack etc may occur during this time. No one should drink deep freeze water to get rid of extreme heat.”

“At this time, it is necessary to eat a lot of water, canned water, and local fruits. He advised not to go out in the sun unless it is very necessary,” he added.

The year's highest temperature of 43.8°C was recorded in Jessore on April 30.