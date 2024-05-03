Friday, May 03, 2024

Traffic movement resumes in Rangamati after 8 hours

  • Rain caused landslide
  • Army and RHD worked to remove soil
Traffic resumes in Rangamati's Baghaichhari upazila after eight hours following the landslide incident on Friday, May 3, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 May 2024, 04:33 PM

Following the landslide incident, traffic movement in Rangamati's Baghaichari upazila, as well as the rest of the country, was finally restored after eight hours.

Baghaichari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shirin Akhtar confirmed the information on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday night, due to heavy rains and water coming down from upstream, Baghaichari upazila's communication with the rest of the country was severed when a large part of a hill collapsed on the Marishya-Dighinala road.

Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident.

Bangladesh Army's Six Bengal Baghaihat Zone started work to remove soil from the road after the landslide. Later in the morning, the Roads and Highways Department also joined the army with heavy machinery.

