Probe launched into Gazipur train collision

  • Committee asked to submit report within two days
  • Signalling error blamed for accident 
People stand near the damaged commuter train that collided with an oil-laden freight train in Gazipur on Friday, May 3, 2024. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 May 2024, 02:38 PM

The Gazipur district administration formed a three-member committee on Friday to look into a head-on collision between a commuter and a freight train at the Joydebpur railway junction in the Outer Signal (Kazibari) area of the district.

The accidents snapped Dhaka’s rail communication with the northern part of Bangladesh.

Gazipur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abul Fateh Mohammad Safiqul Islam said the committee has been formed to find out what caused the accident, and whether there was any negligence.

The committee has been asked to submit its inquiry report within the next two days, he added.

Stationmaster Hanif Mia said the accident occurred due to a mistake of the signalman. Five coaches of the freight train and four coaches of the passenger train were derailed.

Three carriages of Tangail Commuter along with five of the freight train were damaged and several carriages were derailed, he added.

After visiting the accident spot, the deputy commissioner said the accident happened due to a signalling error. The freight train was going to Rangpur, and as it was a Friday, the number of passengers on the Tangail commuter train was low.

Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur Fire Service, said four units of the fire service arrived at the scene and started rescue operations after receiving information. Several people were injured, including the loco master (train driver) of Tangail Commuter.

Seven of them are being treated at Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital. Others sought first aid at various pharmacies and clinics on their own, he added.

