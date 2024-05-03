Friday, May 03, 2024

Mamunul Haque walks out of jail

  • Was supposed to be released on Thursday night
  • Arrested in Mohammadpur on April 18, 2021
Maulana Mamunul Haque, former joint secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam, is greeted upon his release from Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur on Friday, May 3, 2024. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 03 May 2024, 12:37 PM

Maulana Mamunul Haque, former joint secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam, has been released from jail. 

Mamunul walked out of Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur at around 10:30am on Friday, Senior Jail Superintendent Subrata Kumar Bala told Dhaka Tribune.

Subrata mentioned a gathering of Mamunul Haque's supporters and Hefazat activists at the jail gate, ready to welcome him.

Police arrested Mamunul at a madrasa in Mohammadpur, Dhaka, on April 18, 2021.

Initially slated for Thursday night, Mamunul's release was postponed due to security concerns, as disclosed by a source familiar with the matter.

According to an Islamic scholar close to Mamunul, the latter is accused in 41 cases filed with different police stations.

On April 3, 2021, Mamunul found the resort he was staying at in Sonargaon, Narayanganj, surrounded by Awami League activists. The former Hefazat leader was there with a woman.

Later, activists and supporters of Hefazat went there, ransacked the resort and took him away. 

His arrest came 15 days after that incident. 

Then on April 30, 2021, the aforesaid woman appeared at Sonargaon police station and filed a case against Mamunul, alleging that he had raped her with the promise of marriage.

Our Gazipur correspondent, Raihanul Islam Akand, contributed to this report

Topics:

Kashimpur JailHefazat-e-IslamMamunul Haque
