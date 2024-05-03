Arakan Army releases 10 Banglaeshi fishermen

Members of the Arakan Army, a rebel group in Myanmar fighting against the military junta, returned 10 Bangladeshi fishermen on Thursday, a day after kidnapping them from Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar.

Ukhiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tanvir Hossain confirmed the matter, saying that the men, all of whom are fishermen, were sent home after release.

They were kidnapped while fishing in the Naf River, officials said.

Earlier, Palongkhali Union Parishad Chairman Gafur Uddin Chowdhury confirmed their abduction.

The higher authorities were immediately informed about the matter, he said.